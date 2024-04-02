Solar Eclipse 2024 time: when totality starts in every U.S. state on April 8

The total solar eclipse is less than a week away. You’ve probably made your plans for how to watch the eclipse, and now we all keep our fingers crossed that the weather will cooperate for clear viewing. Many people are heading to U.S. states in the path of totality to experience the total eclipse. The path of totality goes through 15 U.S. states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. These will be the best places to watch the eclipse. But the eclipse can be viewed all across the country. Here’s how to find out what time the eclipse will start in every U.S. state.

When is the solar eclipse?

The 2024 solar eclipse is happening on Monday, April 8, 2024.

What time will the solar eclipse start in the U.S.?

Totality will begin at approximately 2:27pm EST. The start of the eclipse depends on where you are in the U.S. To find out exactly what time the eclipse will start in your city or town, check out timeanddate.com. This tool will tell you when the eclipse starts, how much of the sun will be covered and how long the eclipse will last.

How long will it last?

The eclipse will last about two hours, from the time the moon begins crossing in front of the sun to when it moves completely past it. Totality—when the sun is completely covered by the moon—will last from three to five minutes, depending on the location. Lucky eclipse viewers will experience darkness like dusk, and may even see a few stars. Texas will see the longest totality duration: Kerrville will experience four minutes and 25 seconds of totality, while Dallas will have almost four minutes.

Several eclipse warnings have been issued, mostly related to the influx of eclipse tourists in many cities, but the most important thing to remember is “Don’t look directly at the sun”—be sure to wear your eclipse glasses!