Spirit Airlines
Photograph: Shutterstock/Angel DiBilio

South Florida fans have a new way to get to the Kentucky Derby

Temporary flights to connect Miami and Louisville

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
South Florida’s horse racing aficionados are in for a treat as Spirit Airlines recently announced a convenient and budget-friendly option for travel from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) just in time for the 150th annual Kentucky Derby.

On Thursday, May 2—two days before the Derby—fans can hop on an afternoon flight in Miami and touch down in Louisville by 5pm, with plenty of time to partake in the excitement of the iconic event. They’ll be able to join the throngs of spectators converging at Churchill Downs to take in the electrifying atmosphere of the races.

John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, expressed the airline's commitment to enhancing the travel experience for their passengers. “We know our guests enjoy traveling for major sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, and we want to make it easier to be a part of Louisville’s most famous tradition. Bourbon City’s unique culture and culinary scene will give our Miami guests a lot to discover when in town for the Derby.”

The return flight on Sunday, May 5 departs Louisville in the evening, giving travelers the opportunity to bask in the glow of the city's most cherished tradition. The flight is temporary—operating that weekend only—so whatever the result of the race may be, Miami racing fans who fly Spirit to the Derby will be winners. Book flights on the Spirit website.

