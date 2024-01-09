Southwest Airlines launches a week of incredible travel deals

Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year with Week of WOW 2024. All week long, customers can enjoy huge savings on flights, hotels, car rentals and vacation packages.

Today through January 11, 2024, at 11:59 pm Pacific Time, head to Southwest.com and use code WOW to save up to 40% off base fares for travel between January 30 and May 22, 2024. The 40% deal is valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel, while you can save 30% on Monday and Thursday travel, 25% on Saturday travel and 20% on Friday and Sunday travel. The promotion gets you 30% off international, Hawaii and Puerto Rico travel too.

In addition to flight deals, save up to 30% off base rental car rates with Budget, earn four times the Rapid Rewards on hotel stays, and save up to $200 on vacation packages. You can also reveal a surprise discount and save 40%, 45% or 50% when you buy a minimum of 2,000 Rapid Rewards points. Week of WOW even features deals for new and existing Southwest Rapid Rewards Chase credit card holders.

"We know low fares and lots of flexibility are top of mind for Customers, and our Week of WOW delivers on both to kick off a new year of travel adventures," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines, in a statement. "With 121 airports across our vast network, we look forward to serving Customers with our legendary Hospitality and flexible travel policies, like bags fly free, no change or cancel fees and flight credits that don't expire."

These deals do have restrictions, of course, so be sure to read all the terms and conditions at Southwest.com.