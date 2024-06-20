Can you believe Southwest is turning 53? In honor of the big day, the airline is celebrating with a big sale with fares for as low as $53 one-way. But you’ll have to act fast—the sale ends tonight, June 20, at 11:59pm PST.

The Southwest birthday sale covers both continental and international flights, with some restrictions. The low fares are valid for travel between August 6 and December 18, 2024 for continental U.S. flights, and only valid for flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Sale fares for international travel and flights to Hawaii and Puerto Rico are valid for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August 20 and November 20, 2024.

Some of the $53 one-way fares include non-stop flights between Atlanta and Tampa, Chicago and Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Diego and Las Vegas and Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Other restrictions apply, including a 21-day advance purchase requirement and some blackout dates. Taxes and fees are not included, and fares are non-refundable. Seats, markets and days are limited, according to the airline. The sale ends tonight, so head on over to the Southwest website to find and book these birthday deals.