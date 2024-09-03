Pack your bags and grab your bestie because Southwest Airlines’ Companion Pass is back. This sweet deal lets you—assuming you’re a Rapid Rewards Member—bring someone along for the ride for free every time you. The Companion Pass doesn’t come around often, so get it while you can.

Here’s how it works: through September 5, 2024, you can score this deal by registering for the promotion and booking a qualifying Southwest flight. Whether it’s one round-trip or two one-way tickets, you’re good to go as long as you fly by November 20, 2024. Then comes the fun part: designate your companion and they’ll get to join you for free every time you fly from January 6 through March 6, 2025.

Even better, you can now pay with cash, points or the new Cash + Points combo method.

"We love offering this Companion Pass promotion because it allows our Members to experience one of the many benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Earlier this year, we launched Cash + Points, giving our Customers extra flexibility to make their points go further. And now, for the first time, Members can use their Rapid Rewards points, a combination of cash and points, or other eligible forms of payment to book qualifying flights that count toward this Companion Pass promotion."

Your travel bud will have to pay taxes and fees, but that’s a minor cost for the pleasure of accompanying you on all your fun flying adventures. So head over to Southwest.com and start planning your next dynamic duo trip.