Bear in national park
Photograph: Shutterstock/BGSmith

Stand back: NPS implores park visitors to stop trying to take selfies with wildlife

A recent bear attack prompts the NPS effort to remind visitors to keep a safe distance

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
The great outdoors and our system of national parks are a treasure open to all, though some of us don’t know how to behave around all that nature. Elk and bison may look cute, but they are certainly not friendly. Despite warnings, many visitors to parks like Yellowstone insist on trying to get up close and personal with the wildlife. Last year, the National Park Service took to social media to remind visitors to keep a safe distance from bison and elk. This year, a bear attack has the NPS once again ramping up warnings.

A little more than a week ago, a man was seriously injured in a surprise attack by a bear in Grand Teton National Park. Fortunately, the man was rescued and is expected to make a full recovery, but the NPS is taking the incident as an opportunity to remind visitors of steps to take to prevent a bear encounter. The NPS urges visitors to follow important tips, including keeping their distance, carrying bear spray, storing food away from tents, and disposing of garbage in bear-proof bins. You can find a full report of the incident and a full list of tips to help prevent bear attacks on the National Park Service website.

For a more light-hearted reminder of how to behave around wildlife and nature in general in national parks, you can follow the NPS on Instagram.

