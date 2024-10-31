Good news for non-dairy milk drinkers: next time you swing by Starbucks, your oat milk latte will be a little cheaper. Starbucks has decided to stop charging extra for non-dairy milk. The move is part of a shakeup designed to make Starbucks more welcoming, getting back to a friendly coffee shop vibe.

According to Starbucks, substituting non-dairy milk is the second most requested customization from patrons. Non-dairy milk options include soy, oat, almond and coconut milk. By eliminating this surcharge, customers who request a substitute will see a savings of up to 10 percent.

As the chain prepares to release its annual holiday menu and seasonal red cups, Starbucks is also trying to bring back a more personal touch to its service. Baristas will once again see baristas hand-write names and messages on cups, rather than printed labels. Self-serve condiment stations will be coming back too—something that customers have frequently requested. Starbucks also plans to ditch its Oleato oil-infused coffee drinks, aiming to simplify the menu.

Starbucks has struggled over the past year, with sales dropping 7 percent in the last quarter. Leadership hopes that the changes will reposition the chain as a premium yet welcoming coffee destination.