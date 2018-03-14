  • News
Students around the country are protesting gun violence during today's National School Walkout

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday March 14 2018, 11:33am

Students activists nationwide are raising awareness about gun violence today, hoping to spur lawmakers into action, during the #Enough National School Walkout.

Happening on the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida—when a former student used a legally purchased AR-15 rifle to shoot and kill 17 people—the event is organized by the youth arm of Women's March—the nonprofit behind the January 2017 and 2018 demonstrations.

Over 2,8000 walkouts are scheduled across the country at 10am in each time zone.

The Parkland students, who have been actively pursuing gun reforms since the school shooting, are also organizing March For Our Lives, a protest that will take place on March 24 in Washington, D.C. calling for gun violence legislation.

Here are some images of the walkouts that have already occurred across the country: 

