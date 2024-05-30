Surprise! Alaska Airlines is giving out free upgrades this summer.

Your next flight on Alaska Airlines could be a lot cushier: The airline is giving away free upgrades to Premium Class to celebrate the upcoming busy summer travel season. Every day this summer, Alaska will randomly select a Main Cabin passenger to enjoy Premium Class and all the associated perks.

Alaska’s upgrade unlocked promo runs from June 1 to September 2, 2024. Each day of the promo, the airline will notify one passenger (and their guest if they have one) via email or the Alaska Airlines map that they’ve been selected for an upgrade. The passenger will enjoy four more inches of legroom, comfy leather seats, complimentary beer, wine, and cocktails, fresh West Coast food options, and early boarding. Beware—if you’re chosen for an upgrade, you may never want to go back.

"upgrade unlocked is one way we're showing guests our appreciation for choosing to fly with us to their favorite destinations this summer. Premium Class is just one of the many premium products and services we offer to our guests, including our best-in-class lounges, the freshest West Coast food and beverage line-up and our award-winning Mileage Plan program with the fastest path to elite status," said Eric Edge, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines. "Whether it's their first time or they've experienced Premium Class before—we can't wait to hear from our guests who receive this surprise upgrade!"

Alaska is adding more flights this summer, including new nonstop routes between Portland and Nashville, and between San Diego and Atlanta and Tampa. The airline has also recently expanded internationally to include Guatemala, the Bahamas, and Toronto.

