Taco Bell is opening a pop-up retirement community this summer

Ready to retire? Old at heart? Taco Bell is giving a whole new meaning to the FIRE movement with a brand-new early retirement destination.

Skip the drive-thru, Taco Bell's debut retirement community, The Catinas, is popping up this summer for those who need a break. And no, you don't have to quit your job to visit.

Opening the weekend of August 17 and 18, 2024, The Cantinas will offer a Taco Bell-fueled, sun-soaked experience filled with senior-inspired recreation and intergenerational activities. Think golf during early morning tee times, afternoon aerobics, pickleball matches (of course), arts and crafts (knitting circles!), culinary experiences, old-school board games, and more. The goal is to help attendees feel rejuvenated as they immerse themselves in a community oasis celebrating the art of living más, Taco Bell's motto.

"There's a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you've been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don't think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you're craving," said Taylor Montgomery, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell. "The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Más however they want."

Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell The Cantinas

Saving for retirement may be daunting, but a day pass for Las Cantinas is just $50 for two people. The pass includes full access for the ticket holder and a guest to the grounds, recreation, dining and more from 10am–8pm on Saturday and 8am–8pm. on Sunday. Weekend membership is $150 and includes all the amenities and entertainment, plus overnight accommodations.

Access to The Cantinas is reserved for Taco Bell Rewards Members 21 and older. Memberships will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis on July 16 at noon ET via a link available to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell App.