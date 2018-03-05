The 11 new books you will want to binge-read this month

March is looking like a great month for book lovers.

From exciting thrillers that have already been optioned as movies to a behind-the-scenes look at all things Bachelor, bibliophiles have a whole lot of releases to add to their must-read lists.

Let's get reading, folks.

Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America's Favorite Guilty Pleasure by Amy Kaufman (drops March 6)

Even Bachelor detractors will find this exposé by the Los Angeles Times journalist absolutely riveting. The book delves into the psyche of the franchise and its influence on our culture—all the while spilling jaw-drop-worthy secrets.

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea (drops March 6)

Urrea, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, writes about the Mexican-American immigrant experience through the eyes of the fictional de La Cruz family and their life in San Diego.

Speak No Evil by Uzodinma Iweala (drops March 6)

Iweala, who previously penned the critically acclaimed Beasts of No Nation, tells the story of Nibu, a young Nigerian-American who has to deal with his parents' reaction to the gay dating apps that his white, straight friend Meredith installs on his phone.

Feast Days by Ian MacKenzie (drops March 13)

Emma is a young New Yorker who follows her husband to São Paulo—a move dictated by his job. The novel chroniclies the social unrest that slowly envelopes the Brazilian city and its effects on Emma's life and marriage.

Memento Park by Mark Sarvas (drops March 13)

When Matt Santos receives an unexpected call from the Australian consulate and realizes that a painting he believes was stolen from his family in Hungary during World War II might be recoverable, he embarks on a journey that uncovers family secrets and forces him to try to repair his strained relationship with his father.

Sometimes I Lie by Alice Feeney (drops March 13)

The thriller begins with the protagonist, Amber, waking up in a hospital unable to speak and move... but able to hear those around her. Although incapable of remembering what happened to her, she's suspicious of her husband and begins to walk readers through memories to figure out what, exactly, occurred.

The Merry Spinster by Mallory Ortberg (drops March 13)

The co-founder of The Toast writes this collection of short stories, all inspired by classic folk and fairy tales—here, taking a turn towards horror.

The Diamond Setter by Moshe Sakal (drops March 20)

The best-selling Israeli novel, translated to English by Jessica Cohen, depicts queer life in the Middle East by following the life of Fareed in Tel Aviv.

The Gunners by Rebecca Kauffman (drops March 20)

The plot of Kauffman's latest book echoes that of the 1983 film The Big Chill: A group of childhood friends reunites and reconnects after one of them commits suicide.

The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman (drops March 20)

After his father abandons the family, Pinch tries to draw his attention back by attempting to be a painter, writing his dad's biography and then settling down in London as an Italian teacher. When his father eventually passes away, Pinch tries to secure his legacy in interesting ways.

Tangerine by Christine Mangan (drops March 27)

Mangan's thriller about a mystery surrounding two former best friends in 1950s Morocco is already set to be a film starring Scarlett Johansson.