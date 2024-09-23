Fall foliage tourism is exploding as travelers seek the best spots to catch autumn's vibrant colors. According to Islands.com, Google searches for “best places to see fall foliage near me” and “best places to visit in fall USA” surged by 5,000 perccent in the past month. Interest in “fall color map 2024” and “fall foliage train rides” has also jumped by 300 percent and 120 percent, respectively.

So, what are the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.? To find out, Islands ranked the top U.S. cities for fall foliage based on peak foliage duration, scenic routes and hiking trail availability. Consider this your sign to start planning your own foliage trip.

The best city for fall foliage is Asheville, NC. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, foliage here peaks from October 23 to November 3. With 51 scenic trails and three nearby scenic routes, Asheville offers endless opportunities to enjoy the colors of fall.

Bar Harbor, ME, follows at a close second. Known for its proximity to Acadia National Park, visitors can explore 86 scenic hiking trails surrounded by stunning fall colors. Catch the peak season from October 17 to October 26. With the opportunity to enjoy both ocean views and stunning forests in one trip, Bar Harbor is a top fall destination.

At number three is Gatlinburg, TN in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. The region’s peak season stretches from October 26 to November 3, and with over 100 hiking trails and three scenic routes nearby, it’s a perfect spot for nature lovers.

Number five, Boston might be a bit of a surprise, but the city combines urban and natural beauty, and with a peak that extends into November, it’s perfect for late-fall travelers. Lake Placid, NY, and Lincoln, NH, at numbers six and seven, offer earlier glimpses of foliage from late September to early October. Another surprising addition at number eight, Taos, NM stands out for its unique Southwest foliage experience and diverse scenic routes. Rounding out the list are Franconia, NH, and Stowe, VT—both New England gems known for their vibrant foliage and scenic charm.