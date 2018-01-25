The 20 hottest guys at the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics are set to kick off in PyeongChang on February 9, which means we're in for lots of snow, admirable sportsmanship and oh-so-gorgeous-looking athletes.
Narrowing a list down to 20 picks spanning all countries and covering all competing sports (hello, USA bobsled team) was, indeed, an arduous task. But, we did it! (Fine, it was completely enjoyable).
Follow the athletes on Instagram for a daily dose of eye candy and, of course, to witness their astounding Olympic careers.
1. Steve Langton, USA, bobsleigh
2. Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, Tonga, cross-country skiing
3. Hayden Smith, Australia, Bobsleigh
4. Gus Kenworthy, USA, freestyle skiing
5. Javier Fernandez, Spain, figure skating
6. Mark McMorris, Canada, snowboard
7. Joel Fearon, Great Britain, bobsleigh
8. Axel Jungk, Germany, skeleton
9. Ståle Sandbech, Norway, snowboarding
10. Lou Moreira, USA, bobsleigh
11. Omar Visintin, Italy, snowboard cross
12. Patrick Chan, Japan, figure skating
13. Andrew Poje, Canada, ice dancing
14. Kevin Rolland, France, freestyle skiing
15. Jossi Wells, New Zealand, slopestyle
16. Kamil Stoch, Poland, ski jumping
17. Sven Thorgren, Sweden, slopestyle
18. Nathan Chen, USA, figure skating
19. Sven Kramer, Netherlands, speed skating
20. Chris Kinney, USA, bobsleigh
Advertising
Advertising
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest