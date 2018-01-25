The 20 hottest guys at the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics are set to kick off in PyeongChang on February 9, which means we're in for lots of snow, admirable sportsmanship and oh-so-gorgeous-looking athletes.

Narrowing a list down to 20 picks spanning all countries and covering all competing sports (hello, USA bobsled team) was, indeed, an arduous task. But, we did it! (Fine, it was completely enjoyable).

Follow the athletes on Instagram for a daily dose of eye candy and, of course, to witness their astounding Olympic careers.

1. Steve Langton, USA, bobsleigh

2. Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, Tonga, cross-country skiing

3. Hayden Smith, Australia, Bobsleigh

4. Gus Kenworthy, USA, freestyle skiing

5. Javier Fernandez, Spain, figure skating

6. Mark McMorris, Canada, snowboard

7. Joel Fearon, Great Britain, bobsleigh

8. Axel Jungk, Germany, skeleton

9. Ståle Sandbech, Norway, snowboarding

10. Lou Moreira, USA, bobsleigh

11. Omar Visintin, Italy, snowboard cross

12. Patrick Chan, Japan, figure skating

13. Andrew Poje, Canada, ice dancing

14. Kevin Rolland, France, freestyle skiing

15. Jossi Wells, New Zealand, slopestyle

16. Kamil Stoch, Poland, ski jumping

17. Sven Thorgren, Sweden, slopestyle

18. Nathan Chen, USA, figure skating

19. Sven Kramer, Netherlands, speed skating

20. Chris Kinney, USA, bobsleigh