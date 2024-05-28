United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Hurricane in the Caribbean
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 2024 hurricane season forecast is out—and it's going to be busier than ever

An above average season may have consequences for travel plans

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

If your summer travel plans include heading south or to the Caribbean, let’s hope you’re not joined by the likes of Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto or Francine. Those are just a few of the hurricane names released by the NOAA in advance of hurricane season 2024. NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center expect an “above-normal” hurricane season, which could affect travel plans to hurricane-prone areas.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Experts predict an 85 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 10 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 5 percent chance of a below-normal season. With 70 percent confidence, forecasters expect 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Eight to 13 of these are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have above-normal activity as a result of several factors including near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, La Nina conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear. These factors all tend to favor tropical storm formation.

“With another active hurricane season approaching, NOAA’s commitment to keeping every American informed with life-saving information is unwavering,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D said in a release. NOAA will implement improvements to its forecast communications, decision support and storm recovery efforts this season.

If you plan on traveling to the Gulf region, Florida, the Carolinas, the Caribbean or other hurricane-prone areas, be sure to pay attention to airline travel alerts and consider purchasing travel insurance.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.