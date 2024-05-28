The 2024 hurricane season forecast is out—and it's going to be busier than ever

If your summer travel plans include heading south or to the Caribbean, let’s hope you’re not joined by the likes of Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto or Francine. Those are just a few of the hurricane names released by the NOAA in advance of hurricane season 2024. NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center expect an “above-normal” hurricane season, which could affect travel plans to hurricane-prone areas.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Experts predict an 85 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 10 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 5 percent chance of a below-normal season. With 70 percent confidence, forecasters expect 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Eight to 13 of these are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have above-normal activity as a result of several factors including near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, La Nina conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear. These factors all tend to favor tropical storm formation.

“With another active hurricane season approaching, NOAA’s commitment to keeping every American informed with life-saving information is unwavering,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D said in a release. NOAA will implement improvements to its forecast communications, decision support and storm recovery efforts this season.

If you plan on traveling to the Gulf region, Florida, the Carolinas, the Caribbean or other hurricane-prone areas, be sure to pay attention to airline travel alerts and consider purchasing travel insurance.