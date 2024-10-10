Each year, Conde Nast surveys its readers to determine the best destinations, hotels, airports, cruises, and more. Thousands of travelers responded with their input, and the winners have been revealed. If you’re a seaworthy adventurer, this one's for you. Here are the best cruise lines in the world, according to the Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards.

First, some notable insights: Norwegian cruise lines got high ratings for crew and service. Ponant scored high for its intriguing itineraries, while Seabourn earned praise for its cabins and Silversea for its onboard experts. When it comes to large ships, Cunard is tops for onboard entertainment. Regent, considered a small ship, ranked highly for its food and excursions. SeaDream Yacht Club shines for its super-attentive service. As for river cruises, Oberoi’s elegant fleet was a standout.

So, which cruise lines are the absolute best in each category? MSC Cruises is number one in the Mega (4,000 passengers) category, Virgin Voyages for large (2,500-4,000), Crystal Cruises for Medium (500-2.500), Seabourn for Small (fewer than 500 passengers), Seabourn for Expedition ships and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises for river cruises.

The best cruise lines in the world 2024

Mega ships (More than 4,000 passengers)

1. MSC Cruises Score

2. Norwegian Cruise Line

3. Carnival Cruise Line

4. Royal Caribbean

Large ships (2,500 to 4,000 passengers)

1. Virgin Voyages

2. Cunard

3. Disney Cruise Line

4. Holland America Line

5. Celebrity Cruises

6. Princess Cruises

7. MSC Cruises

8. Royal Caribbean International

Medium ships (500 to 2,500 passengers)

1. Crystal Cruises

2. Seabourn

3. Hurtigruten

4. Explora Journeys

5. Silversea

6. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

7. Viking

8. Oceania Cruises

9. Disney Cruise Line

10. Holland America Line

Small ships (Fewer than 500 passengers)

1. Seabourn

2. Ponant

3. Silversea

4. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

5. SeaDream Yacht Club

6. Windstar Cruises

Expedition ships

1. Seabourn

2. HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

3. Silversea

4. Viking

5. Ponant

River

1. Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

2. Tauck

3. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

4. Pandaw

5. Viking