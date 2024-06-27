Did you know that the continental U.S. has 479,950 lakes? While beaches along the country’s three coasts may be the biggest draw when it comes to water activities, lakes can be just as much fun (and sometimes more). From fishing and camping to boating and diving, U.S. lakes are excellent destinations for outdoor enthusiasts. Some even freeze in the winter, perfect for ice skating and ice fishing. Of all these thousands of lakes, the best lake in the U.S. has been revealed.

An expert panel for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice Awards nominated their top picks, and readers voted to crown Lake Eerie the best lake in the U.S. This Great Lake is indeed great. It’s the shallowest and warmest of the Great Lakes, which makes it a prime spot for fishing the likes of steelhead, walleye, bass, perch, lake trout, king salmon and whitefish. Thousands of shipwrecks lie beneath the surface, making it a destination for divers. There are plenty of camping spots and swimming beaches along the shores of Lake Eerie, and the cities of Buffalo, Cleveland, and Toledo all provide access to the lake.

Following Lake Eerie on the list of the best lakes in the U.S. are Geneva Lake, Lake Superior, Lake Tahoe, Big Bear Lake, Lake Coeur d’Alene, Lake Champlain, Lake Austin and Lake Cumberland. They’re all known for their swimmable waters, water-based activities and overall beauty. Find the full list of best lakes and what they offer here.