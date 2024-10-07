Every fall, the fiery reds, golds and oranges of the changing leaves prompt leaf-peepers to make a beeline for New England. While the Northeast is most famous for this leafy spectacle, you’ll find autumnal magic across much of the country, even on the West Coast. Places like Stowe and Bar Harbor are foliage powerhouses, but if you’re looking for a more laid-back spot to catch the seasonal spectacle, National Geographic has named the best small towns for fall foliage in the U.S.

Nestled by Lake George (AKA the 'queen of American lakes'), Bolton Landing, New York is all about laid-back charm. Take in the fall splendor from a canoe, an Adirondack trail or while partaking in all the traditions of a top Oktoberfest.

This riverside town of Littleton, New Hampshire, is perfect for autumn strolls and antique hunting. Plus, it’s just a short distance from the White Mountain National Forest. Drive the Kancamagus Highway or take the Mount Washington Cog Railway for unbeatable foliage views.

Just an hour from Washington, D.C., Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, blends jaw-dropping scenery with Civil War history. Hike to Maryland Heights for a killer view of the fall colors, or take a history break and explore the town’s rich past. Either way, you’ll be leaf-peeping like a pro.

The artsy town of Carbondale, Colorado, at the base of Mount Sopris, is basically the poster child for autumn. Whether you’re fly-fishing among golden aspens or off-roading to a ghost town, Carbondale serves up scenic drives and mountain adventures that are turned up to 11 in the fall.

With its artsy vibes and autumn larches, La Conner, Washington, feels like a real-life painting. Stroll the boardwalk, sip on hot cider or explore Deception Pass State Park. Bonus points if you catch the Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival.

NatGeo also calls out Copper Harbor, Michigan; Whitefish, Montana, and Greenville, Maine, for their perfect combo of small-town vibes and big autumn energy. So this year, skip the overcrowded tourist towns and soak up fall like a pro in these charming, off-the-beaten-path towns.