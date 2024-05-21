Gen Z is getting out there to see the world. The youngest generation of adults travels the most frequently, taking an average of three leisure trips a year. They’re looking to sightsee and experience new cultures. For Gen Zers looking to explore the U.S. this summer, the travel experts at luggage storage company Bounce did the research to compile a list of the U.S. cities that Gen Z should add to their bucket list. The results are based on the average price of a meal, drink and hotel stay as well as the number of attractions, tours and restaurants in each city.

Turns out Texas is tops for Gen Z travelers. At number one is San Antonio. With a rich colonial heritage and more than 1,200 attractions and 113 tours, it’s a city that will keep Gen Zers busy. San Antonio is popular on social media, with almost 1.1 million posts on Instagram and 99,000 on TikTok. Restaurants and bars are affordable, costing an average of $18 for a meal and $5 for a domestic beer. Weekend hotel stays are on average just $201 per night.

At number two is Austin, the Texas capital known for its live music scene. There are nearly 3,200 attractions and 220 tour options. The average cost of a meal is $20, and a beer costs $6. Hotels are more expensive, around $302 per night on average. Austin has a big showing online with more than 4.5 million Instagram posts and 188,700 TikTok posts. Dallas comes in at number three, with 1,100 attractions and 150 tours, $20 average meals, $5 beers and $172 hotels.

Rounding out the top 10 are Denver, Houston, Boise, Jacksonville, Savannah, Cincinnati and Tampa. Read more about these Gen Z- friendly cities and other insights on the Bounce website.