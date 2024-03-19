United States
The Detroit Institute of Arts
The Detroit Institute of Arts

The country’s top art museum is in Michigan

Head to Detroit to see one of the country’s largest collections

Gerrish Lopez
There’s nothing quite like a trip to an art museum. Whether you’re a fan of a particular genre or just there to take in some certified beautiful objects, you’re sure to find a bit of inspiration while you’re there. The U.S. is home to a slew of art museums housing impressive collections, including many famous works of art. Paintings, sculpture, photography and more are all represented. Each year, the experts at USA Today 10Best curate a list of the best art museums, then readers around the country cast their vote for the best of the best. This year, readers have voted the Detroit Institute of Arts as the best art museum in the country.

Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Beaux-Arts building houses a comprehensive collection of more than 65,000 works. Visitors can explore more than 100 galleries, including the Center for African American Art. Currently on view at the Detroit Institute of Arts is an exhibit of Japanese friendship dolls and Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971.

Following DIA on the list is the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

Find the full list of the ten best art museums in the U.S. on the 10Best website.

