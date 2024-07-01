The first thing that strikes you on a trip to Alaska is how wide open it feels, with plenty of breathtaking natural wonders and incredible wildlife to satisfy even the most discerning traveler. I should know, I’ve sailed there twice. There are also many mistakes you can make on this epic trip. Luckily, travelers can do a few things to ensure their cruise goes off without a hitch.

First, it’s important to note that every part of the 49th state is unique, from its vast interior full of bears, moose, and mountains to the adorable port cities with boutique shopping, whale watching and boating adventures. Some destinations—like the capital of Juneau—are only accessible by ship or air, and others—like Glacier Bay National Park—are great to see from the ship itself. Of course, traveling on a cruise allows you to hop from destination to destination, but it also means planning for changes in weather, various activities and, of course, the unexpected.

When planning a trip to Alaska, choices matter. Several important decisions could make or break a trip, from excursions and deciding if a land tour is the right add-on to ensuring you’re picking the right ship for your group. No Alaska cruise will look exactly the same, but here are 12 important dos and don’ts to take some of the guesswork out of planning the perfect trip to The Last Frontier.

Photograph: Alison Fox for Time Out

Do : Splurge on a window or balcony stateroom

One of the best parts of a cruise to Alaska is the views, and between the nearly 24 hours of daylight and ever-changing scenery, you don’t want to miss them with an inside room. Your best bet is a balcony so you can sit outside and watch the world go by, keeping an eye out for birds, sea life—think playful otters frolicking in the icy waters—and even glaciers passing by. While it’s always possible to head to an upper deck for scenery, it’s more relaxing to watch from your own private deck, enjoying a room service breakfast or an evening Champagne toast (just note: some cruise lines charge a small room service fee).

One of the highlights of my Princess Cruises trip last summer was enjoying a lazy morning on our balcony as we sailed into Glacier Bay National Park, nibbling on croissants and watching the deep blue ice formations come into view as we listened to a park ranger from our stateroom TV.

Don’t : Wait until the last minute to book excursions

Popular excursions can sell out on any cruise, but that’s especially true in Alaska, thanks to the mostly small-group tour options on helicopters and boats. When booking your excursion, always have a plan b (and even plan c) in case your first choice is unavailable.

This has happened to me on more than one occasion, and on my most recent trip, even booking two months in advance wasn’t early enough. If you’re set on a specific excursion with limited space—think a helicopter landing on the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau or a remote search for bears in Icy Strait Point—then it’s important to book several months in advance.

Do : Try something new

You may not get your first choice of excursions, but that can also be a blessing in disguise: Alaska is full of adventures for travelers who are open to it. From a vertigo-inducing zip line that starts above the clouds in Icy Strait Point to piloting a zodiac boat across rough water in search of seals and bald eagles near Ketchikan, there’s no shortage of available thrills. And while I may have picked the zip line because all my other choices were booked, it became one of the trip's most memorable moments and a great way to face my fear of heights.

Photograph: Alison Fox for Time Out A vertigo-inducing zip line that starts above the clouds in Icy Strait Point

Don’t : Skip the land tour

Alaska is huge—as a whole, it’s two and a half times larger than Texas and boasts more than 6,600 miles of coastline. Each part of the state is different. A cruise is the best way to see certain wildlife, such as whales, and reach cities like Juneau, which is surrounded by water. But if you want to see Alaska’s moose, try to glimpse the elusive Denali (North America's tallest peak), or even appreciate the stunning turquoise water along the Kenai Peninsula, you’re going to need to plan to spend time on a land tour.

On my trip with Princess, I spent a week on land and a week on the cruise, flying into Fairbanks and leaving from Vancouver. It was during that time I suited up for a hair-raising (and muddy) four-wheel adventure, slashing through streams and coming face-to-face with a moose, watched a larger-than-life grizzly bear saunter down a snow-covered road in Denali National Park & Preserve, and watched the world go by from beneath a glass-domed train. Without the land tour, I would have missed all that and my trip would not have felt complete.

Photograph: Alison Fox for Time Out View of my four-wheel excursion in Alaska

Do : Bring a back-up charger

Typically, cruises dock at the port early in the morning and leave in the evening, allowing you to spend what could be eight hours or longer at the destination. Excursions can range from as little as an hour and a half to half a day, with the possibility of exploring the port longer after you get back. All that equates to plenty of time on your phone. And you don’t want it to die while you’re taking photos, using it for tap payments when shopping, or sending videos home to your friends and family. For long days out, it’s always a good idea to bring a portable charger so the only fuel you’re worried about is your next cup of coffee.

Don’t : Underpack

Alaska can be cold, hot, rainy and sunny—all in one day. A trip to Alaska is not the time to try to pack light. It’s important to pack layers, bringing heavier items for early mornings and late evenings and light options for the middle of the day. That’s especially true if you’re on a land and cruise trip since the weather can vary widely from city to city. In Fairbanks, for example, temperatures can vary from lows around 50 or 60 degrees Fahrenheit to highs in the 80s in a single day. And in Juneau, what started out as a chilly day when I was there quickly turned sweltering in the afternoon.

Do : Remember your passport

Alaska is, of course, a U.S. state, and American travelers don’t need a passport to fly there, but most Alaskan cruises start or end in Vancouver or stop in Victoria, British Columbia. That’s because of the Passenger Vessel Services Act, which requires foreign-flagged ships embarking and departing from U.S. ports to also stop in a foreign port. So, while you’re spending most of your time in the U.S., it’s important to remember to bring a passport if you’re headed on an Alaska cruise.

Don’t : Eat every meal on board

One of the benefits of cruising is not having to think about where to eat. However, if you only ever plan to dine on board, you will miss out on some delicious local flavors. Instead, build in some time before or after excursions to walk around and check out some local restaurants. Enjoy an IPA and a bowl of addictively seasoned popcorn at Devil's Club Brewing Company in Juneau, or sit at a picnic table and snack on house-smoked tacos at El Green-Go’s in Anchorage. And in Icy Strait Point, venture into nearby Hoonah to try some salmon tacos or beer-battered halibut perched at a table steps from the harbor at The Fisherman’s Daughter.

Photograph: Alison Fox for Time Out

Do : Bring an eye mask

One of the benefits—and one of the hardest things—about being in Alaska in the summer is the sun almost never sets (especially the farther north you are). Nearly 24-hour daylight is great for exploring, but it sometimes makes sleeping hard. Since you can’t always control how good the curtains are at blocking out the sun, an eye mask will help ensure you get some shut eye so you’re well-rested for a busy day exploring The Last Frontier.

Don’t : Be afraid to go big—or small

Not every ship is right for every traveler, but there is a cruise for everyone. Larger ships offer wonderful amenities for travelers of all ages, from multiple restaurants (pro tip: specialty restaurants really are worth the splurge) and elaborate after-dinner shows to kids’ clubs, casinos, and special programming like beer tasting with local brews. These big ships, like Princess Cruises or Royal Caribbean, bring travelers to some of the most popular ports in Alaska and offer a wide choice of excursions to fit every taste.

On the other hand, small ships, like UnCruise Adventures (which fits just a few dozen guests on its ships to Alaska), offer a more intimate and immersive experience. This allows travelers to venture into lesser-explored areas the big ships can’t go, like deeper into Glacier Bay National Park. These ships, however, don’t offer the extensive onboard entertainment of the giant cruise ships.

Ultimately, there’s no right or wrong answer, just different styles of travel.

Do : Add an extra day in your departure or arrival city

Most cruises to Alaska start or end in major cities like Seattle or Vancouver. And while the point of going on a cruise to Alaska is to see Alaska, there are plenty of great things to see in those cities, too. It’s well worth adding a day to explore the independent shops and artist studios of Vancouver’s Granville Island or to eat your way through Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

It’s also always a good idea to arrive at the embarkation city a day before the cruise starts just in case there are any flight delays or issues with luggage.

Don’t : Compare your trip to others

In a world dominated by social media, it’s easy to compare everything we do to others. However, Alaska is an ever-changing destination, and every trip there will be different. On my most recent trip, I had the fortune of seeing humpback whales, while others on the cruise got to see orcas. And on my first-ever cruise to Alaska I was lucky enough to experience the thunderous boom of a glacier calving, but had no such luck the second time around. The beauty of Alaska is how wild it is, and a trip there might surprise you.