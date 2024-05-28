Whether you're in it for the sightseeing, wildlife spotting or relaxing among glaciers, there's an Alaska cruise for you

Alaska is among the most popular summer vacation destinations since it’s (pretty much) the only time of year the state offers warm, sunny weather and hours of extra daylight (on my summer 2022 trip here, I remember looking at my iPhone and being surprised that the sun still hadn’t set by 9pm!). In my opinion, cruising is, by far, the best way to experience the massive state and all the beauty it has to offer since you won’t need to drive or hop on a handful of flights; plus, you’ll only need to unpack once! (The views, of course, are just the icing on the proverbial cake.)

As you scroll through our top picks for the best Alaska cruises, it’s worth noting that most options include scenic cruising through Alaska’s Inside Passage, a 500-mile-long coastal route world-renowned for its wildlife, glaciers and postcard-worthy scenery. (I’ll never forget the awe I felt when watching a whale breach from the 11th deck of my cruise ship or the glacier-studded views I ogled from the comfort of my private balcony.)

Below, I’ve broken down the best Alaska cruises for every type of traveler, including budget-conscious cruisers, adventure-seekers and luxury lovers alike.

