The best Alaska cruises for every type of traveler

1. Holland America Line’s Alaskan Explorer
Best overall experience
Cruises from: Seattle (roundtrip)
Sailing dates: May through September 2024
I was fortunate enough to cruise Alaska with Holland America back in August 2022 aboard the line’s uber-popular, aptly named Alaskan Explorer itinerary. Cruising roundtrip from Seattle, the seven-day journey features scenic cruising through Stephens Passage before arriving in Juneau, where my sister and I embarked on my favorite shore excursion of the trip: A dog sledding adventure! The following day, we cruised through Glacier Bay before arriving at Icy Strait Point for a few hours, which we spent whale-watching—to this day, it is one of my most cherished travel memories. Afterward, we headed to Sitka, where we went rafting and spotted wildlife like puffins and adorable sea otters before wrapping up the adventure in the final two ports of call, Ketchikan and Victoria, British Columbia.
The onboard offerings were equally impressive, with nightly live music and some of the best fish and chips I’ve ever eaten (Holland America is the first cruise line to serve 100 percent fresh and certified sustainable Alaska seafood on board). Just this year, the line unveiled its Glacier Guarantee: Guests are guaranteed to visit a glacier during their sailing; otherwise, they’re entitled to a Future Cruise Credit equal to 15 percent of their cruise fare.