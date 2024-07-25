A new study has revealed the best public school system in the country, and Massachusetts comes out on top along with schools in four other East Coast states.

The study by WalletHub ranked schools in all 50 states and Washington D.C. based on 32 quality and safety metrics including student performance, school funding, incidents of school shootings, bullying rates, class sizes and teacher credentials.

From elementary classrooms to high school halls, students in Massachusetts are acing it across the board with top-tier test scores in reading, math and college-level AP exams. Three other East Coast states—Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey—follow the Bay State, with Wisconsin rounding out the top five.

Massachusetts spends a hefty $21,906 per pupil, earning it fifth place in spending nationwide. It also ranked as the second safest state for schools, just behind Delaware. Connecticut, boasts the best ACT scores in the country and shines in safety. The state also scored high marks for having the lowest rates of illegal drug use, youth incarceration and students carrying weapons on campus. Maryland stands out for its superior safety measures, also earning kudos for its inclusivity, mandating equal digital access for students with disabilities.

On the flip side, the states with the poorest performing public schools are grappling with high dropout rates, subpar test scores, frequent bullying and high incidents of threats and injuries on campus. Louisiana, Alaska, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico are at the bottom of the list. Adding to the struggle, Idaho, Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico and Washington D.C. tied for the 47th worst high school graduation rates in the nation.

Find the full details on the WalletHub website.