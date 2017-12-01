  • News
The final supermoon of 2017 is happening this weekend

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday December 1 2017, 11:36am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jenny W

Cancel your Sunday night plans: The brightest, biggest and final supermoon of the year is happening this weekend. 

It's actually called a Full Cold Moon and, according to Space.com, it happens "when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth." To be precise, that will happen at 4:35am EST on December 4 and the moon will look 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

So, how can you see it? Try to head to a dark area, away from city lights, that will grant you total access to the open sky. Or simply stream the affair from the comfort of your couch at Slooh.com.

If you want to record the event, you'll want to equip your camera with a long telephoto lens. Follow this guide from NASA for detailed instructions. 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 540 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

