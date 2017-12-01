The final supermoon of 2017 is happening this weekend

Cancel your Sunday night plans: The brightest, biggest and final supermoon of the year is happening this weekend.

It's actually called a Full Cold Moon and, according to Space.com, it happens "when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth." To be precise, that will happen at 4:35am EST on December 4 and the moon will look 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

So, how can you see it? Try to head to a dark area, away from city lights, that will grant you total access to the open sky. Or simply stream the affair from the comfort of your couch at Slooh.com.

If you want to record the event, you'll want to equip your camera with a long telephoto lens. Follow this guide from NASA for detailed instructions.