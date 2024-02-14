Wednesday marks the opening of Amex’s newest Centurion Lounge, located at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. At more than 26,000 square feet, the Centurion Lounge Atlanta will be the biggest of Amex’s exclusive lounges and will feature one-of-a-kind amenities fitting for the region.

From outdoor terraces to a high-end whiskey bar, the spacious lounge has everything travelers need to escape the hustle and bustle of the world’s busiest airport. Like all Centurion Lounges, Atlanta’s boasts gourmet dining options, craft cocktails and plenty of opportunities to rest and relax.

“The new Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will serve travelers in one of the airports our Card Members visit most,” Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel, said in a statement. “It features amenities we know travelers enjoy, like outdoor terraces and plenty of space to relax, along with local touches infused throughout the menus and design, that guests will remember long after their trip.”

Atlanta is known as the “The City in the Forest,” and the design reflects that reputation. Guests will find a 50-year-old olive tree and alight sculpture representing a forest canopy in the main seating area. Multiple outdoor seating areas feature fans and heaters for year-round seating.

Photograph: Courtesy American Express Centurion Lounge

Atlanta chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Deborah VanTrece designed the lounge's dining menu. It includes gourmet soul food options like black-eyed pea biryani and za'atar grilled chicken thighs with green tomato chimichurri. There will be vegan and gluten-free options, too, with grab-and-go items like salads, juices, and smoothies. Centurion’s first-ever whiskey bar will have 20 classic and new American whiskeys on hand as well as whiskey-based cocktails (and other mixed drinks) designed by famed mixologist Jim Meehan.

The new Centurion Lounge Atlanta is located in Concourse E near gate E11. Travelers with The Platinum Card from American Express, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card and the Centurion Card—AKA The Black Card—can access the network of Centurion Lounges.