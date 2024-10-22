For the tenth consecutive year, Chicago has claimed the dubious honor of being the top city on Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, holding onto its crown since the ranking first began. A full decade of dominance shows the city’s ongoing struggle with its rodent population, despite continuous efforts to address the issue—a challenge driven by Chicago's infrastructure and urban environment.

With an abundance of alleys, Chicago provides rats with ideal hiding spots, offering both shelter and a never-ending buffet of trash. Rodents also enjoy burrowing beneath subway tracks and around underground pipes, making these hidden areas perfect for their population to thrive if not properly managed.

Chicago is not the only major city with rodent woes, however. Los Angeles, in second place, and New York, at third, have been in the top three since 2017. New York state has the most representation on the list, with five cities—New York, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse—making appearances.

The ranking is based on data from new residential rodent treatments conducted between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024. This data helps Orkin gauge the likelihood of rodent issues in homes across the country. As fall weather rolls in, rodents seek warmth and food inside, causing millions of homeowners to deal with unwelcome furry invaders.

Ten most rat-infested cities in the U.S.