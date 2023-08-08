The pumpkin spice latte is back already and you’ll never guess where

Too soon for the seasonal flavor? Not at this chain.

While most of us are struggling with record high temperatures, it seems it's never too early to bring back the most debatable flavor of fall. Like it or not, the first official Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season has been spotted, but it’s not at Starbucks.

This year, perhaps to send out cooling signals to the weather gods, 7-11 beat Starbucks to the punch and added the drink to its menus starting on August 1. The popular chain isn’t the only one jumping on the seasonal spice bandwagon early, however. Krispy Kreme updated its menu on August 7 with its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. It’s also come up with two new items: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

No word yet on when Dunkin’ Donuts’ Pumpkin Swirl will appear. Peet's, Panera, Caribou, McDonald's and Tim Horton's have practiced similar restraint. Wendy’s will wait until September for their new entry into the pumpkin spice wars, but excitement is already building for the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Cold Brew.

As for Starbucks? The chain hasn’t confirmed a date, but they typically bring back their pumpkin spice offerings in late August. What is known is that in addition to the original Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks will bring back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. Reported new offerings will be the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The coming wave of pumpkin spice signals a change in seasons, let's hope it brings some cool, crisp fall temps too.