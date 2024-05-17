The top TSA tips for the busiest summer travel season ever

From Known Traveler Numbers to new checkpoint tech, here’s what to know

Planning a summer vacation? Well, so are millions of other people around the country. TSA is preparing to screen a record number of travelers this summer, with the busiest day projected to be Friday, May 24, when an estimated three million travelers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints. The last thing you want to do is get delayed before you even get to your gate, so TSA is once again offering some tips to help make your trip through security a smooth one.

Tip 1: Enter your Known Traveler Number into your reservation

Smart travelers who enroll in TSA PreCheck enjoy faster passage through security without having to remove shoes, laptops or liquids. But a key element of TSA Pre is having your info—full name, date of birth and Known Traveler Number—in your airline reservation. This information must be updated for every airline you fly.

Tip 2: Be aware of new checkpoint technology

New technology, including second-generation Credential Authentication Technology with a camera, is active at many TSA checkpoints. Because technology may vary from airport to airport, be sure to pay attention and follow TSA agent instructions.

Tip 3: Declare and properly pack firearms

Firearms are prohibited at and beyond security checkpoints, even if you have a concealed carry permit or are in a constitutional carry jurisdiction. Firearms must be secured in your checked baggage, packed unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and declared to the airline when checking in at the airline ticket counter. Neglecting to follow these rules will result in confiscation of the firearm and potentially a fine or arrest.

Tip 4: Know what you’re packing

If you’re carrying on, start with an empty bag and be sure to check the TSA’s What Can I Bring? tool. Liquids, gels, creams and pastes more than 3.4 ounces must be packed in a checked bag. Liquids must be placed in one quart-sized bag.

Tip 5: Make sure you have a REAL ID or another acceptable ID

Beginning May 7, 2025, you must have a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID to travel. If you are not sure if you have a REAL ID, check with your state Department of Motor Vehicles. For a list of acceptable IDs, go to TSA.gov.

Tip 6: Give yourself plenty of time

Expect the airport, and roads to the airport, to be very busy. Give yourself time to drive, park and get to your gate.

Tip 7: Respect TSA and other airline employees

They’re doing their jobs to keep you safe. Unruly behavior can result in significant delays, and assaulting a TSA agent can result in penalties or arrest.

Tip 8: Stay in touch with the TSA

Contact TSA by sending a text to 275-872 ("AskTSA") on any mobile device or via social media by sending a message to @AskTSA on X or Facebook Messenger. An automated virtual assistant is available 24/7 to answer easy questions, and AskTSA staff are available 365 days a year from 8am to 6pm ET for more complicated questions. You can also contact the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.