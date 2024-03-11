The U.S. airlines and airports with the best Wi-Fi

Trying to get work done on the go?

Nothing is worse than when you’re trying to get work done on a travel day only to be thwarted by pesky Wi-Fi connectivity. Luckily, Electronics Hub has taken the guesswork out of which airports and airlines to avoid (and which ones to book) if you want to be productive.

Surprisingly, the U.S. airport that best connects you to the World Wide Web isn’t one of the biggest or busiest. Indianapolis Airport takes the top spot, while Honolulu Airport ranks the lowest (followed closely by Newark). Only international airports were included in the analysis, so some smaller ones won’t be on the list.

The U.S. airports with the best Wi-Fi, ranked:

Indianapolis Airport Portland Airport Tampa Airport Minneapolis St. Paul Airport Raleigh-Durham Airport San Francisco Airport Detroit Airport Fort Myers Airport

On another note, frequent fliers have been utilizing in-flight Wi-Fi since 2008 and it’s apparent that some airlines have better connectivity than others. Spirits Airlines, unsurprisingly, has the lowest rating, while Alaska Airlines, Jetblue Airways, and Delta Air Lines, in order of merit, top the list.

The U.S. airlines with the best Wi-Fi, ranked:

Alaska Airlines Jetblue Airways Delta Air Lines Southwest Airlines United Airlines American Airlines Breeze Airways Spirit Airlines

With this handy knowledge, you can come prepared with your own hot spot if you find yourself traveling via one of the more poorly connected airlines or at an airport hub that’s not so tech-savvy.