The U.S. is home to two of the world's most scenic rooftop restaurants

Dining out is first and foremost about the food, but the setting can take the experience to new heights. And when it comes to rooftop restaurants, those heights are literal. Rooftop restaurants serve up stunning views with their food, and the experts at Slingo have crunched the numbers to determine the most picturesque rooftop restaurants in the world.

Taking into account Tripadvisor ratings, Google reviews and Instagram followers, Slingo has identified the scenic eateries that offer outstanding experiences of the culinary and visual varieties. The list of picturesque rooftop restaurants spans the globe, and two are right here in the U.S.

Following High Note SkyBar in Hungary at number one and Terasa U Zlaté Studně in Czechia at number two is Cindy’s in Chicago. With a prime spot atop the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, Cindy's offers views of Millennium Park, Lake Michigan and the brilliant Chicago skyline. With more than 1,055 reviews on Tripadvisor, Cindy’s has an impressive 54.3 percent five-star ratings.

The second U.S. rooftop restaurant to make the list is Mr. Purple in NYC. This rooftop lounge in the Lower East Side is located on the 15th floor of the Hotel Indigo. Here you can enjoy cocktails and elevated bar food with amazing panoramic views of the city from the vibrant terraces.

Looking for more scenic views to complement your dining experience? Slingo’s research has also revealed the world’s most picturesque waterfront restaurants and more spots where you can dine with a view. See the full report here.