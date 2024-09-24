The annual ranking of countries by U.S. News and World Report is out, and the U.S. has risen to number three for the first time. Facing stiff competition from seven-time winner Switzerland and number two Japan, the U.S. made its strongest showing yet in the nine years the survey has been conducted.

The Best Countries rankings compile survey responses of nearly 17,000 citizens from 36 nations around the world, reflecting their perceptions of 89 countries. Ten broad categories of analysis include cultural influence, quality of life, power and social purpose.

According to the survey, the U.S. achieved an overall score of 94.2. The country ranked number one in both Agility (ability to adapt to obstacles) and Power (dominating global news and shaping global economic patterns). The U.S. also ranked high in Entrepreneurship and Cultural Influence. Respondents recognize the diversity and rich heritage of the country, though domestic challenges such as racism, gun violence and income inequality bring down the score.

The U.S. made its debut at number four in the inaugural ranking in 2016, at the end of President Barack Obama's second term. The country slipped in subsequent rankings, returning to the top five at number five under President Joe Biden in 2022 and 2023.

The 10 best countries in the world for 2024