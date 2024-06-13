The über popular Friends Experience is opening a second flagship out West

If you haven’t been able to make it to the original Friends Experience flagship in New York or the various popups over the years, a new, permanent location in Las Vegas is officially set to open later this year. “The One in Vegas” will have all the interactive features of the original flagship, plus a new recreation of an iconic scene that fans will surely love.

Why Vegas? If you know anything about the timeline of the tumultuous relationship between Ross and Rachel, you’ll remember the season five episode where the pair drunkenly ties the knot in Las Vegas. At this new location, you can be a part of this memorable moment in Friends history by bursting out into a life-size recreation of the chapel’s lobby. You can also hang out in Monica’s apartment, sit on the Central Perk couch or snag a photo op dancing in front of the legendary fountain of the opening credits.

Other features include a peek behind the scenes where you can learn about costume design and production and a gift shop stocked with all the Friends memorabilia you can imagine.

The all-ages experience will be located at The District at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. The new location is opening in honor of the 30th anniversary of the series’ premier. To secure advance tickets, sign up for the waitlist on the Friends Experience website.