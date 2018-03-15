The United States is the 18th happiest country in the world

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network published its annual World Happiness Report and, surprise surprise, the United States did not even make the top ten. Falling to 18th place—from last year's 14th ranking—the country beats out the United Kingdom, France and Chile, but lags behind Israel, Canada and Australia.

The European Nordic nations, who have topped the list since its 2012 inception, still rank as the happiest ones on the planet. This year, Finland reached the top spot, moving last year's number one, Norway, to second place.

Burundi was named the least happy country.

The World Happiness Report is based on a country's level of corruption, life expectancy, social support and more.

Here is the top 20 (browse through the entire list of 156 countries right here):

1. Finland

2. Norway

3. Denmark

4. Iceland

5. Switzerland

6. Netherlands

7. Canada

8. New Zealand

9. Sweden

10. Australia

11. Israel

12. Austria

13. Costa Rica

14. Ireland

15. Germany

16. Belgium

17. Luxemburg

18. United States

19. United Kingdom

20. United Arab Emirates

For the first time ever, this year's index also ranked countries by the levels of happiness and wellbeing of its immigrant population.

Here are the top 20 happiest countries for the foreign-born:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Norway

4. Iceland

5. New Zealand

6. Australia

7. Canada

8. Sweden

9. Switzerland

10. Mexico

11. Netherlands

12. Israel

13. Ireland

14. Austria

15. United States

16. Oman

17. Luxemburg

18. Costa Rica

19. United Arab Emirates

20. United Kingdom

What is striking is the clear consistency between the happiness of a nation as a whole and that of its immigrant population. Is it time for us to move?