The United States is the 18th happiest country in the world

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network published its annual World Happiness Report and, surprise surprise, the United States did not even make the top ten. Falling to 18th place—from last year's 14th ranking—the country beats out the United Kingdom, France and Chile, but lags behind Israel, Canada and Australia.
The European Nordic nations, who have topped the list since its 2012 inception, still rank as the happiest ones on the planet. This year, Finland reached the top spot, moving last year's number one, Norway, to second place.
Burundi was named the least happy country.
The World Happiness Report is based on a country's level of corruption, life expectancy, social support and more.
Here is the top 20 (browse through the entire list of 156 countries right here):
1. Finland
2. Norway
3. Denmark
4. Iceland
5. Switzerland
6. Netherlands
7. Canada
8. New Zealand
9. Sweden
10. Australia
11. Israel
12. Austria
13. Costa Rica
14. Ireland
15. Germany
16. Belgium
17. Luxemburg
18. United States
19. United Kingdom
20. United Arab Emirates
For the first time ever, this year's index also ranked countries by the levels of happiness and wellbeing of its immigrant population.
Here are the top 20 happiest countries for the foreign-born:
1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Norway
4. Iceland
5. New Zealand
6. Australia
7. Canada
8. Sweden
9. Switzerland
10. Mexico
11. Netherlands
12. Israel
13. Ireland
14. Austria
15. United States
16. Oman
17. Luxemburg
18. Costa Rica
19. United Arab Emirates
20. United Kingdom
What is striking is the clear consistency between the happiness of a nation as a whole and that of its immigrant population. Is it time for us to move?
