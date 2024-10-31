When visitors arrive at their hotels in Hawaii, most are treated to the state’s symbol of friendship, celebration, honor and greeting. It’s a long-standing tradition that makes visitors feel welcome, setting the tone for a positive vacation experience. But what if other U.S. states practiced the same form of hospitality? Reddit users have been discussing what each state might offer to visitors as a welcome gift, and the suggestions range from sensible to downright cheeky.

Visiting Vermont? A little bottle of maple syrup makes for a warm welcome gift. Louisiana, using New Orleans as its selling point, might hand out Mardi Gras beads. A cup of strong coffee and some smoked salmon would set the stage for a visit to Washington state. Wisconsin might enjoy a snack of cheese curds upon arrival after a long journey. But other states? Well, some commenters have some slightly different ideas for how to welcome visitors to these states.

Arizona: instant sunburn

Colorado: A joint and an IPA

Florida: A baby gator or something from Publix—preferably a Pub sub.

Georgia: Spanish moss

Idaho: a traffic violation or a baked potato.

Indiana: Orville Redenbacher popcorn

Kentucky: a shot of bourbon, a paw paw and a Claritin to block the allergies caused by the paw paw

Louisiana: Mardi Gras beads

Maine: A lobster roll and a ticket back home: "Welcome to Maine. Spend your money, then leave."

Maryland: A tin of Old Bay or anything with a crab on it

Massachusetts: a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and a hefty dose of attitude

Minnesota: a can of Deep Woods OFF and a story about the Halloween Blizzard of ‘91

Nebraska: A corn necklace

New Jersey: the finger

New York: A slice of pizza and the middle finger

Ohio: A Buckeye necklace and a speeding ticket.

Oklahoma: a 2x4 at 200mph as tornado sirens blare

Oregon: a microbrew and an edible

Pennsylvania: A cheesesteak or sandwich with fries and slaw on top. You get a Hershey's bar regardless.

Tennessee: Dolly Parton’s greatest hits and a coffee table book of the University of Tennessee’s win over Alabama in football from 2022

Texas: A choice of a bowl of Chili, BBQ brisket, or Frito Pie, and then pick a pair of boots or a cowboy hat.

Utah: The Book of Mormon

Vermont: Maple syrup

Virginia: a ham

Washington, D.C.: A lanyard with some kind of fake credentials

Washington: A cup of coffee and some smoked salmon—or someone hurls a fish at you

West Virginia: A lump of coal

Wisconsin: Cheese curds or, if you’re lucky, a brat you can wear around your neck.

The list goes on, with some suggestions veering towards the philosophical. If you’ve got ideas for your state, jump in the conversation here.