The Airports Council International (ACI) World has unveiled data that reveals 2023’s top ten busiest airports in the world. Airport rankings are based on data gathered from over 2,600 airports across more than 180 countries and territories worldwide, and for the third year in a row Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport tops the list as the busiest airport in the world, with 104.7 million passengers in 2023.

Overall industry numbers reveal a rebound in global passengers of nearly 94 percent from pre-pandemic levels, with international travel fast approaching the level of domestic travel. Said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement, “Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions.”

Five other U.S. airports made the list of the ten busiest in the world. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport fell one spot to number three as Dubai International Airport made gains to take the number two spot. Denver International Airport is the sixth busiest, followed by Los Angeles at number eight and Chicago at number nine.

