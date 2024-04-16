United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Atlanta,,Georgia,-,July,27,,2015:,The,Main,Hall,Inside
Photograph: Shutterstock

The world’s busiest airport is right here in the U.S.

ACI released its annual list of the top 10 busiest airports in the world

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

The Airports Council International (ACI) World has unveiled data that reveals 2023’s top ten busiest airports in the world. Airport rankings are based on data gathered from over 2,600 airports across more than 180 countries and territories worldwide, and for the third year in a row Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport tops the list as the busiest airport in the world, with 104.7 million passengers in 2023.

Overall industry numbers reveal a rebound in global passengers of nearly 94 percent from pre-pandemic levels, with international travel fast approaching the level of domestic travel. Said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement, “Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions.”

Five other U.S. airports made the list of the ten busiest in the world. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport fell one spot to number three as Dubai International Airport made gains to take the number two spot. Denver International Airport is the sixth busiest, followed by Los Angeles at number eight and Chicago at number nine.

Find the full list of the world’s busiest airports, plus other insightful analyses, on the ACI website.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.