There’s a new travel hub for pet parents

Following the launch of Tripadvisor’s new Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Award category recognizing the top pet-friendly hotels in the world, the travel platform and Mars brand Cesar Canine Cuisine have announced a partnership that aims to make the world a more pet-friendly place by connecting pet-parents with local pet-friendly adventures and businesses looking to accommodate them. The new, co-branded hub will allow pet parents to connect with pet-friendly options across Tripadvisor’s platform, and aims to encourage businesses to realize the benefits of becoming pet-friendly.

"At Mars, we're dedicated to becoming the most digitally enabled, pet parent-centric organization, which means collaborating with innovators like Tripadvisor to transform the pet parent experience," says Natalia Ball, Global Chief Growth Officer of Mars Pet Nutrition. "This partnership cements our commitment to supporting pet parent communities, using our unmatched expertise, knowledge and relationship with over 400 million pets and their pet parents who purchase our products every year."

“Pet travel” is a highly-researched term on Google, yet many pet parents are frustrated at the lack of options for pet-friendly vacations. Pet parents will often alter travel plans or take fewer vacations because of their pets. The new partnership aims to help pet parents find the perfect travel experience for humans and their four-legged friends.

The new pet-friendly travel hub is available online or through the Tripadvisor app. It’s a one-stop source for pet-friendly travel info, including city guides, tips, pet-friendly attractions and more in Cesar’s Better Cities for Pets-certified U.S. cities, such as Miami, Austin, Nashville, Phoenix and Palm Springs. The hub will continue to expand globally. It also includes an AI-powered trip-builder that lets you build a pet-friendly trip in minutes. The hub will also provide information for businesses about how to become more pet-friendly.

"We know our travelers love their pets and are looking for hotel and restaurant recommendations to make sure they can enjoy every part of their adventure together," says Christine Maguire, Global Vice President of Sales & Partnerships, Tripadvisor. "Through this partnership, we're streamlining the journey for those who want to bring their pet along, helping them create lifelong memories —while encouraging and supporting the growth of pet-friendly businesses."