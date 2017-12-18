  • News
These 21 new airline routes will take over the U.S. next year

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday December 18 2017, 4:27pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Ladies and gentlemen, it is now time to plan your 2018 vacations. Please feel free to think big. 

Three major airlines have added brand new routes to their offerings and we suggest you make use of them as soon as possible.

Here are the new routes:

- Delta will start flying directly from San Jose, in California, to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport starting June 8, 2018.

- United Airlines is planning on launching ten new domestic routes starting this upcoming April. You'll get to fly from Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York (Newark) and Washington (Dulles) to ten new destinations, including Jacksonville, in Florida; Missoula, in Montana; and El Paso, in Texas.

- Also starting April, American Airlines will offer service from Chicago to Bangor, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach; from Dallas-Fort Worth to Asheville and Oakland; from Los Angeles to Bozeman and Flagstaff; from Phoenix to Amarillo and Oklahoma City; and from New York to Traverse City and Portland, Maine. 

Let's do this, 2018.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

