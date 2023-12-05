These are the best (and worst) cities for singles in the U.S.

Depending on how you look at it, dating is easier than ever (find a date with a swipe of your phone) or much, much harder (financial concerns, busy schedules). According to the U.S. Census, 47% of the adult U.S. population is unmarried, and a recent survey found that 57% of single adults aren’t currently interested in a relationship or casual dating. To help singles looking for love, the personal finance website WalletHub has revealed the best (and worst) cities for singles in the U.S. for 2024

The list is based on 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness, from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal. WalletHub tallied up the numbers for 182 cities around the country.

“Where you live can have a big impact on your love life—if a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates,” says WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. “In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive.”

Based on findings, WalletHub has identified Seattle as the best city overall for singles. The bustling city — one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.—offers a slew of options for going out on a date, from top attractions and restaurants to outdoor parks and beaches. Seattle scores high on the Community Well-Being Index, which measures public health, transportation, access to food and other key community resources. Seattle is not the cheapest city, however, and a date may cost more than other cities. But given its tech hub status, incomes are generally higher.

Las Vegas comes in at number two, with its diverse array of dating-friendly activities and low average cost of date essentials like beer and theater tickets. Denver ranks number three, with plenty of outdoor and wellness activities plus a high rate of connectivity conducive to the online dating scene.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, singles living in Pearl City, HI; Glendale, CA; Brownsville, TX; Warwick, RI and Columbia, MD are deemed the unluckiest, as these cities score low on all the dating metrics.

For more insight, check out the full report on WalletHub.com.