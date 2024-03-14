These are the best and worst days to fly this spring

Spring is just around the corner and with it comes a very busy travel season. Whether it’s spring break or traveling to the path of totality to witness the upcoming, rare total eclipse of the sun, airports are expected to be packed in April, according to Expedia’s Spring Break Travel Outlook report.

Expedia search data reveals trending destinations for spring travel, including Mexico for sun and fun, Texas for eclipse totality, Tokyo for the cherry blossoms and Paris for, well, the classic springtime in Paris. Searches for flights, hotels and car rentals in these destinations have surged, and Expedia has tips for saving you money if you’re traveling during this time.

“Spring travel is going to be even busier this year with the addition of solar eclipse seekers hitting airports in early April,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. The week of April 2 is going to be the busiest and priciest time for air travel. Whether it’s a fly-and-flop beach trip or traveling to the path of totality, the best hack is to save hundreds of dollars by bundling flights, hotels, and car rental on the Expedia app.”

Expedia has identified the best and worst days and weeks to travel if you have flexibility. Tuesday is the best overall because it is generally 15 percent cheaper and far less busy than other days of the week. Friday is the busiest day to fly, and one of the most expensive days after Saturday and Sunday. Expedia also advises that the least busy week to fly domestically is the week of March 5, while the cheapest week to fly domestically is the week of April 23. Avoid the week of April 2, as it’s expected to be both the busiest and the most expensive, as spring break eclipse travel peak.

