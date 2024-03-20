These are the best campgrounds in the U.S. this year

Waking up to birdsong and crawling out of your tent to feel the chill morning air and the grass glistening with dew: it’s an incredible feeling. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or someone who borrows all your gear from someone else (a legit solution!), you want to make sure you set up your tent in a beautiful place, not too crowded, with natural beauty all around. Campspot has just released its annual list of the top campgrounds in the U.S., so you can plan your trip around surefire destinations. Using more than 50,000 data points, the list showcases the best campgrounds across 15 categories. Ready to write this down in your travel journal?

1. Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, AZ

Not far from all the places you want to visit in Arizona (like the Grand Canyon and Sedona), this ranch has a heated pool, hot tubs, clubhouse, safari tents, six-person cabins and RV sites.

2. Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, TN

Pitch your tent right on the banks of the Little Pigeon River so you can swim or fish for trout...or retreat into the woods if you prefer. This campground is less than a half mile from Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

3. Ocean Grove RV Resort in St. Augustine, FL

Just five miles from St. Augustine’s historic district, you’ll be able to enjoy restaurants, shopping and dining. The RV resort offers premium sites, a restaurant and bar, bocce ball, fishing dock, and pool.

4. Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort in Felton, CA

Want to camp by fragrant, impressively tall redwoods along the San Lorenzo River? Santa Cruz is the gateway to the California Redwoods and from here you can explore beaches, golf courses, an excursion railroad, mountain trails, and waterfalls.

5. Jackson Rancheria Casino & RV Resort in Jackson, CA

Merging a campground with a casino? Brilliant. Put it all on red and then spread your bills across your Thermarest. This RV park has level cement pads just like Mother Nature intended, a pool, spa, putting green, dog park, and a shuttle that takes you to the casino in five minutes.

For the full list, click here.