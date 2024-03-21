These are the best campsites to watch the solar eclipse next month

The solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be viewable almost everywhere in the U.S., but the best places to see the eclipse will be in the path of totality. Eclipse enthusiasts will flock to cities and towns in the path of totality—hotels and Airbnbs in those areas have been booked up for weeks—but witnessing the eclipse in the great outdoors might be an even more amazing experience. Though campsites have been snatched up at a record pace as well, camping reservation platform Hipcamp has compiled a list of the best campsites to watch the eclipse that still have reservations available.

The hottest spots for eclipse viewing are in the path of totality—a stretch of the country from Texas to Maine where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon, resulting in darkness during the day for nearly five minutes. Whether out of necessity (no more hotels available) or a love of nature, many solar-seekers are booking campsites for the big event. Hipcamp has seen a 9,000 percent increase in bookings for the same week year-over-year. If you’re still looking for a spot to book, you’re in luck (but you’ll have to act fast).

You can still snag a spot in Texas if you’re willing to splurge, whether on a yurt, a glamping lodge or a spot at a ranch camp. Arkansas is in the path of totality, with campsites along the Arkansas River, at various farms or in the Ozarks. Hipcamp has also identified campsites in Ohio, Indiana, New York and Vermont that all have availability for pitching a tent or glamping it up.

To find a campsite for the total solar eclipse, check out Hipcamp’s list here.