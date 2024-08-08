Many travelers focus their adventures on specific interests like food, music or sports. Why not books? There’s something magical about exploring a city via its literary history, whether through the lives of famous authors or fictional stories set in that location. In honor of National Book Lovers Day on August 9, Explore.com has named the best cities for book lovers based on their literary offerings—from libraries and bookstores to literary landmarks and tours—to inspire bibliophiles to combine travel with their love of reading.

The number one city for bookworms might come as a surprise, but Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is an under-the-radar gem packed with independent bookstores like DogStar Books and Pocket Books, each offering unique, carefully curated selections. The city’s literary scene is further amplified by events like the annual Lititz Kid-Lit Festival, designed to spark young readers' imaginations and smaller literary events for readers and writers throughout the year.

New York City, of course, is a literary powerhouse and ranks number two for book lovers. From the iconic New York Public Library to Strand Books and the plethora of indie bookstores across the boroughs, NYC is a book lover's playground. The city’s 20 literary landmarks—from The Great Gatsby's Plaza Hotel to Holden Caulfield's Central Park—provide endless book-centric (and budget-friendly) adventures. The city is also home to places like the White Horse Tavern and Chelsea Hotel, where literary giants like Dylan Thomas, James Baldwin, Henry Miller, Allen Ginsberg, and Jack Kerouac once gathered.

Another Pennsylvania city takes number three: Harrisburg. This small city has a big literary heart. The robust library system hosts a slew of events for readers throughout the year. The Midtown Scholar Bookstore, housed in a renovated 1920s cinema, is a bookworm’s dream with thousands of used, rare, signed, and new books. Plus, Harrisburg's ties to Civil War-era literature add a fascinating historical layer to any visit.

To compile the list, Explore.com looked at factors like the number of bookstores and libraries per 10,000 residents, the availability of literary tours and landmarks, number of independent bookstores and literary landmarks. The result is a list that highlights cities with plenty of books to browse plus destinations with unique literary experiences history for book-loving visitors to enjoy. Find the full report here.

The best U.S. cities for book lovers for 2024

1. Lancaster, PA

2. New York, NY

3. Harrisburg, PA

4. Pensacola, FL

5. Poughkeepsie, NY

6. Portland, OR

7. Pittsburgh, PA

8. Birmingham, AL

9. Cincinnati, OH

10. St. Louis, MO