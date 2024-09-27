U.S. News & World Report has dropped its much-anticipated 2025 Best Colleges list, ranking the best centers of U.S. higher education for the 40th straight year. This year's edition comes with a sharp focus on academic and professional success, balancing that all-important trio: debt, earnings and post-grad life.

The top three powerhouse universities remain unchanged. Princeton University reigns supreme for the 14th straight year. Harvard, ever the reliable runner-up, holds on to second while MIT sits comfortably at number three. Stanford, which tied with MIT last year, got nudged down to fourth place.

Among liberal arts colleges, Williams College is still in first place. In the public schools bracket, UCLA edged past UC Berkeley to snag the number one spot this year. On the list of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Spelman College overtook Howard University for the crown.

The report also reveals the best value schools, most innovative colleges and top schools for social mobility. They’ve also spotlighted schools with the best first-year programs, internships, study abroad programs and creative projects.

Find the full report here.

Top Three National Universities

Princeton University (NJ) Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University (MA)

Top Three National Liberal Arts Colleges

Williams College (MA) Amherst College (MA) Swarthmore College (PA)

Top Three Public National Universities

University of California, Los Angeles University of California, Berkeley University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Top Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities