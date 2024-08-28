These are the best destinations for fall travel, according to Airbnb

Fall is just around the corner, and if you’re not sipping a Pumpkin Spice Latte you’re probably dreaming of apple picking, pumpkin patches, leaf peeping and spooky Halloween events. According to Airbnb, travelers are gearing up for the season by booking stays in cities and towns that embody the true essence of fall. Not only that, these off-season months typically offer some of the best deals of the year. Here are some of the top spots where you can enjoy that cozy PSL vibe with shoulder-season prices.

According to data from Airbnb, users on the platform are booking properties niche destinations that exude autumn spirit with stunning foliage and crisp fall air. These destinations include Salem, MA; Bar Harbor, ME; Walla Walla, WA; Moab, UT; Hartford, VT; Columbia Falls, MT; Mills River, NC; Fruita, CO; Superior, WI and Eureka Springs, AR. Spots like this hideaway in Bar Harbor, a quiet horse barn in Walla Walla or this tiny home in NC with a hot tub and fire pit offer unforgettable stays with easy access to the best of the fall season.

The autumn months offer not only stunning visuals and cozy experiences. It’s also a shoulder season that tends to be more affordable—not to mention less crowded—than peak summer and winter months. Prices tend to be the lowest from September through November. If you’re looking to book a unique stay during this time, Airbnb data shows that these cities have offered the most savings during the fall travel season: Somers Point, NJ; Myrtle Beach, SC; Norfolk, VA; Panama City, FL; West Des Moines, IA; Bangor, ME; Cheyenne, WY; Spokane Valley, WA; Erie, PA and Omaha, NE.

If you’re looking for inspo for fall travel, look no further than Airbnb’s fall trends report. Find the full report here.