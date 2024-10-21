Subscribe
These are the best islands in the U.S.

Avid travelers reveal their choice for the best destinations surrounded by water

Gerrish Lopez
Gerrish Lopez
Coastline along Wailea Beach Path near Polo Beach Park, Maui, Hawaii
Photograph: Shutterstock
Who doesn’t dream of escaping to an island paradise? From tropical to rugged and windswept, the U.S. is home to many amazing islands that are worth not only a visit, but a spot on your travel bucket list. Conde Nast recently released the results of its annual Readers Choice Awards, which surveyed avid travelers about everything from hotels to cruise lines to islands. According to thousands of travelers who responded to their survey, these 15 islands are the absolute best in the U.S.

In the number one spot is a Southern destination that’s been the number one island for several years in a row. Hilton Head Island in South Carolina is a something-for-everyone kind of spot, with relaxing beaches, plenty of shopping, outdoor activities like biking and golfing and of course amazing restaurants.

At number two is also in South Carolina. Kiawah Island boasts soft white sand and resorts offering tennis, golf and plenty of relaxation.

The Hawaiian island of Maui comes in at number three, with its incredible natural beauty and bucket-list adventures like Road to Hana and sunrise at the top of Haleakalā.

Read about the best islands in the U.S. and why they should be on your list of travel destinations here.

The best islands in the U.S. in 2024

  1. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  2. Kiawah Island, South Carolina
  3. Maui, Hawaii
  4. Amelia Island, Florida
  5. Oahu, Hawaii
  6. Nantucket, Massachusetts
  7. Mackinac Island, Michigan
  8. Kauai, Hawaii
  9. Big Island, Hawaii
  10. Tybee Island, Georgia
  11. Marco Island, Florida
  12. Jekyll Island, Georgia
  13. South Padre Island, Texas
  14. Lanai, Hawaii
  15. San Juan Islands, Washington
