Who doesn’t dream of escaping to an island paradise? From tropical to rugged and windswept, the U.S. is home to many amazing islands that are worth not only a visit, but a spot on your travel bucket list. Conde Nast recently released the results of its annual Readers Choice Awards, which surveyed avid travelers about everything from hotels to cruise lines to islands. According to thousands of travelers who responded to their survey, these 15 islands are the absolute best in the U.S.

In the number one spot is a Southern destination that’s been the number one island for several years in a row. Hilton Head Island in South Carolina is a something-for-everyone kind of spot, with relaxing beaches, plenty of shopping, outdoor activities like biking and golfing and of course amazing restaurants.

At number two is also in South Carolina. Kiawah Island boasts soft white sand and resorts offering tennis, golf and plenty of relaxation.

The Hawaiian island of Maui comes in at number three, with its incredible natural beauty and bucket-list adventures like Road to Hana and sunrise at the top of Haleakalā.

Read about the best islands in the U.S. and why they should be on your list of travel destinations here.

The best islands in the U.S. in 2024