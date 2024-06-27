These are the best states for LGBTQ+ equality

The annual LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index released by Out Leadership is a revealing report that highlights LGBTQ+ inclusivity and progress made in states around the country. Using a variety of factors—including legal protections, political and religious attitudes, access to health care and equality in the workplace—it ranks each state’s level of inclusivity to determine where LGBTQ+ community members can live and work in supportive environments. The report also highlights the degree of hardship and discrimination faced by queer communities in different regions.

“Time and again, our research has demonstrated that businesses that operate in LGBTQ+-friendly environments benefit from stronger talent pools, see increased employee satisfaction and productivity, and enjoy robust customer loyalty. Put simply, inclusive states build strong economies,” said Todd Sears, founder and CEO of Out Leadership.

New York is the highest-ranking state in LGBTQ+ equality for the third year in a row with a score of 93.67, followed by Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Vermont, all scoring 89 and above. LGBTQ+ individuals enjoy the highest levels of personal freedoms and inclusivity than other states around the U.S.

Unfortunately, the report reveals that equality scores decreased in 22 states over the last year, mostly due to anti-trans legislation. It notes that “polarization across the United States continues to deepen as states that excel in LGBTQ+ equality continue to thrive and states that demonstrate hostility to LGBTQ+ rights continue to jeopardize the LGBTQ+ community’s ability to live and work.”

Arkansas scored the worst of all the states in the six-year history of the report. Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Louisiana also ranked among the worst states for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Read the full report including all rankings here.