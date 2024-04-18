These are the best summer stargazing destinations in America

If the recent total solar eclipse whet your whistle for celestial happenings, consider exploring the wonders of the night sky this summer. Skip the beach in favor of solitude, and head to one of the many amazing International Dark Sky Places around the country. To help you plan, HomeToGo has released its annual Summer Stargazing Index of the best places to see the stars this summer and beyond.

HomeToGo’s rankings—based on factors such as weather forecasts and average clear sky data, population density and accessibility of nearby affordable accommodations—is basically a celestial bucket-list for stargazing fans. Nine states are included in the list: Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Texas, Utah, California, Illinois, Idaho and Florida.

The number one spot for stargazing, according to HomeToGo, is Borrego Springs, California. The small town is the only Dark Sky community in California. Stargazing parties occur on the reg, and the annual Night Fall Star Party in November brings throngs of stargazers together to celebrate the night sky.

At number two is Fountain Hills, Arizona. Though near Phoenix, Fountain Hills is shielded from light pollution by the western McDowell Mountains. The backdrop of the Sonoran Desert mountains makes for a stunning night sky. Arizona is home to three more of the best spots for stargazing: Flagstaff at number three, Cottonwood at number five and Sedona at number eight.

To view the full list and start planning your stargazing trip, check out the full Summer Stargazing Index here.