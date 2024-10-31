The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for many, but travel headaches can quickly dim that cheer. Long security lines, steep ticket prices and unpredictable weather delays often push holiday travelers to the brink, with some even reconsidering their plans. But there’s good news: some airports make the journey a little merrier.

A MarketWatch study identified the best airports for holiday travel by analyzing fares and rates of flight disruptions. Surveying 3,000 Americans in September, the MarketWatch Guides team found that 61% plan to travel this holiday season, and 36 percent intend to fly, budgeting an average of $1,869 for airfare. While holiday flight cancellations dropped significantly—down 92 percent from 2022 to 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics—delays still pose a risk. So for these travelers who are preparing to take off during the busy season, where are the best hubs for holiday travel?

Topping the list is Harry Reid International Airport near Las Vegas, thanks to affordable fares averaging $281, about $100 below the national airport average. Following closely at number two is Orlando International Airport with even cheaper fares at $262, though it ranks second due to a slightly higher delay rate (21.39 percent). Tampa International rounds out the top three with relatively few delays (16.14 percent) but higher fares around $323.

Find the full analysis of what you can expect for the upcoming holiday travel season here.

10 best airports for holiday travel