Timeout

Person riding a bicycle
Photograph: Shutterstock/spoonphol

These are the best U.S. cities for a scenic bike ride

A new report identifies cities that are bike-friendly and offer amazing views

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Cruising around a city on a bike might not be so easy in the U.S., but some cities have recognized biking as an important method of transportation. Incorporating options for bikers benefit visitors as well as locals, giving tourists a new way to explore a city—a little faster than walking, a lot more convenient than driving. Which cities do it best? Ebikes.org has released a report ranking the most scenic cities for biking.

The most cycling-friendly cities that offer the most views have a combination of designated sightseeing biking trails, great weather, bike rental options and access to amazing views. Ebikes.org assessed 100 U.S. cities using Instagram hashtags, bike-related Google searches, bikeability ratings, number of road biking trails and average yearly sunshine to determine the best cities for taking in the sights on a bike.

So which cities are tops for two-wheeled travel? Seattle, San Francisco and Miami, according to the report, are the most bike-friendly scenic cities. Seattle emerged as the clear winner due to its bike-friendly infrastructure and beautiful scenery. Houston, TX and Portland, OR have the most designated road biking trails with 36 and 31 respectively. These trails make it easy for you to explore on a road bike or e-bike. Portland also came in as the most bikeable city along with Minneapolis, both earning a bikeability score (based on cycling infrastructure, number of hills, access to amenities and number of cyclists sharing the road) of 83 out of 100.

Find the complete report detailing the most scenic cities to explore on a bike here.

Loading animation
