These are the best U.S. cities for pizza

When you think about the best pizza in the U.S., New York City and Chicago probably come to mind. Those cities boast pies and slices that are revered around the world, but are they the best pizza cities? According to a new study by Clever Real Estate, they don’t even make the top five. Pizza enthusiasm is at an all-time high as demand continues to rise despite rapidly increasing prices.

To determine the best cities for pizza and pizza lovers in the U.S., Clever conducted thorough research. Metrics include pizza reputation (based on a survey of 1,000 Americans), number of pizza restaurants per 1,000 residents, average Yelp rating for pizza restaurants, average price for a large pie, “pizza passion” (based on pizza-related search activity), among others.

The results might surprise you: coming in as the number one best pizza city is Denver. Pizza in the Mile High City is not only more affordable on average than other cities, but pizza restaurants earned the highest average Yelp ratings. The city also scored 82 out of 100 on the pizza passion scale, meaning residents are searching for pizza-related terms an average of 14 percent more than the average city. At number two is Buffalo, followed by Boston, Philadelphia and San Diego. Chicago comes in at number 14, followed by NYC at 15.

Richmond, Virginia, has the best pizza prices. Memphis is the worst city for pizza. Despite its low ranking, NYC has the best pizza reputation. Other tidbits from the study reveal that Americans prefer New York-style thin-crust pizza over Chicago-style deep-dish pizza by a margin of 52 percent to 38 percent. Only about a quarter of Americans say they prefer to eat leftover pizza cold, and 37 percent say pineapple goes well on pizza. Find the full study with more pizza rankings here.