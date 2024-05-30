These are the best U.S. destinations for free things to do

Summer travel is getting more expensive every year, from flights to gas to hotel rooms. But if you choose your vacation destination right, you could spend your getaway visiting top attractions without spending any money at all. That’s right—there are plenty of tourist destinations where you can fill your days with free things to do.

Personal finance experts at CashNetUSA analyzed Tripadvisor reviews for free attractions at nearly 1,000 of the world’s most popular tourist destinations—including in the U.S.—to discover the best places in the world for free things to do. The cities were ranked by their proportion of free attractions with an average public rating of 4.5 stars or above. The data for the U.S. reveals that a popular city in Texas has the most highly-rated free attractions in the entire country.

San Antonio, home of the Riverwalk and the Alamo, is the clear winner in the U.S. with 89.66 percent of its free attractions rated 4.5 or higher. The Alamo—an 18th-century Spanish mission that now serves as a museum focusing on the 1836 battle for Texan independence—is free to enter. Other major tourist attractions around the city are free as well, including San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Japanese Tea Garden, Brackenridge Park and San Fernando Cathedral. And, of course, the enchanting Riverwalk is always free to stroll.

Other cities with highly rated free tourist attractions include Cleveland, St. Louis, Miami Beach, Austin, Baltimore, and Salt Lake City. Washington, D.C., has one of the highest percentages of free attractions, at 6.35 percent.

Find out more about cities in the U.S. and around the world with top-rated free attractions on the CashNetUSA website.